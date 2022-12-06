Light rain likely at GB: PMD

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain/snowfall is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present in the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred in a few areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

The minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -08C, Kalam, Skardu Kalat and Ziarat -05 and Gupis -04C.

