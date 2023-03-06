UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Likely At Isolated Places In Kashmir, South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and South Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred in Parachinar 02.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -07C, Kalam -03, Rawalakot and Astore -01 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Parachinar Rawalakot

