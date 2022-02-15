Light rain likely at isolated places in KP, Potohar Region, GB, Kashmir

Light rain with light snowfall is likely at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Light rain with light snowfall is likely at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However a shallow westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

Cold and cloudy weather is expected in most upper areas of the country.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, light rain/snow occurred in Dir, Kalam and Bagrote.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani ,Dir 02 mm, Drosh, Kalam 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

The snowfall recorded during the period was Kalam 0.5,Murree and Bagrote Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -10 C, Gupis -07, Ziarat -05, Hunza, Skardu, Kalam -04, Shupiyan, Bagrote -02, Astore, Pulwama, Baramulla and Kalat -01 C.