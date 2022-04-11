Light rain likely at various places on Tuesday: PMD

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Tuesday evening or night time, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Tuesday evening or night time, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave was likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Tuesday and may persist in upper parts of the country till Wednesday.

Mainly hot and partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 47 C,Dadu,Bahawalnagar and Jacobabad 45 C.