Light Rain Likely In Capital During Next 24 Hours:MET Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:51 PM

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast light rain and drizzle in Islamabad with cloudy weather during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :

Mainly cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country ,while cloudy weather expected in Upper parts however rain with snowfall over hills expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan,Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan , the MET office reported.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

However light rain occurred at Kohat and Chaman.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Parachinar 05 and Chaman 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in ( C): Skardu -18 C, Astore -10, Gupis -09, Kalam -08, Bagrote, Parachinar -07, and Gilgit -03.

