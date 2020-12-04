Light rain likely in capital during next 24hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain in capital during next 24hours.

Continental air would prevail over most parts of the country, shallow Westerly wave likely to approach upper parts of the country from tonight, a MET office reported.

The cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. While snowfall over hills is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Fog likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh, Parachinar -07, Gupis -04, Astore -03, Skardu -02, Kalam -01.