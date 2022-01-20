Light rain likely in certain areas of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast light to moderate rain with snow over the hills in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast light to moderate rain with snow over the hills in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to Met report rain with snow over the hills are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Orakzai, Khyber, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours rain occurred in most parts of the province. Rain recorded in Parachinar 08 mm, Pattan 05 mm, Malamjabba 03 mm, Chital, Kakul and Balakot 02 mm each, Mirkhani, Kalam, Takht Bhai, Bannu, Cherat and D I khan 01 mm, and Drosh -Trace.

While snowfall 01 inch was recorded in Malamjaba. Lowest minimum temperature -08�C was recorded at Kalam.