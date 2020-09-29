Light rain likely in few districts of KP, GB, Kashmir

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast light rain-thunderstorm for few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening or night hours on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast light rain-thunderstorm for few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening or night hours on Wednesday.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of a westerly wave over upper parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir 09 mm, Drosh 06, Mirkhani 04, Kalam, Chitral 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was Dadu 40 C, Sibbi, Turbat, Sukkur, Nawab shah, Nurpurthal and Khanewal 39 C.