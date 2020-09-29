UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Rain Likely In Few Districts Of KP, GB, Kashmir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:01 PM

Light rain likely in few districts of KP, GB, Kashmir

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast light rain-thunderstorm for few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening or night hours on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast light rain-thunderstorm for few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening or night hours on Wednesday.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of a westerly wave over upper parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir 09 mm, Drosh 06, Mirkhani 04, Kalam, Chitral 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was Dadu 40 C, Sibbi, Turbat, Sukkur, Nawab shah, Nurpurthal and Khanewal 39 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Turbat Sukkur Khanewal Dadu Chitral Dir

Recent Stories

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

11 minutes ago

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Gu ..

1 hour ago

UAE mobile clinics continue providing free medical ..

1 hour ago

Minister complains non-cooperation of SHOs in case ..

2 minutes ago

Rangers set up free medical camp in Qambar-Shahdad ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.