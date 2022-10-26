UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Likely In GB, Upper KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Light rain likely in GB, upper KP

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country at day time during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country at day time during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain cold in northern parts during night and morning.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -05 C, Skardu 00, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kalam 01, Anantnag, Shopian, Bunji and Gupis 02 C.

More Stories From Weather

