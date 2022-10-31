Light rain likely in GB, upper KP, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and Potohar region, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and Potohar region, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, said PMD.

It further noted that according to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 11mm, Kalam 08, Dir 03, Malamjabba 02, Pattan 01; Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Skardu and Kalam 01 C