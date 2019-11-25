UrduPoint.com
Light Rain Likely In Isolated Parts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:58 PM

Rain-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday which will turn the weather cold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Rain-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday which will turn the weather cold.

Assistant Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dawood Khan said rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

However there are also chances of light rain in few parts of Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday, he said.

The low intensity rain likely at isolated parts of the country would turn the weather cold, he added.

Dawood Khan also indicated chances of snowfall in the hilly areas during the next two days.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country as per synoptic analysis.

During the last 24 hours, the rainfall recorded in Balakot 05 mm, Pattan, Kalam 03mm and Garhidupatta 02 mm.

