Light Rain Likely In Punjab, KP, GB And Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Partly cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall is likely in Potohar region, central or south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Partly cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall is likely in Potohar region, central or south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper and central parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 06 mm, Peshawar (AP 05, City 02), Parachinar 02, Attock 01 and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12 C, Ziarat -09, Kalam -07, Skardu -06, Gupis, Astore -05, Kalat, Baramulla Pulwama -04, Hunza, Shupiyan -03, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Bagrote, Anantnag -02, Srinagar, Dir and Kakul -01C.

