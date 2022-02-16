UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Likely In Upper Punjab , KP, GB And Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast light rain with light snow in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast light rain with light snow in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, light rain/light snow occurred at isolated places in Murree, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 02 C, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore, Bagrote 01, Punjab: Murree 01 and Kashmir Rawalakot 01 C.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10 C, Ziarat -08, Kalam, Gupis, -05, Astore, Skardu -03, Hunza, Kalat, Quetta -02, Baramulla Pulwama, Anantnag , Dir and Bagrote -01 C.

