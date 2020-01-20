Light rain, snowfall expected

Light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in twin cities while very cold weather to grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in twin cities while very cold weather to grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Met Office reported on Monday that a westerly wave was affecting north Balochistan and its adjoining areas and was likely to affect upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

Light rain is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram advised the residents to wear warm clothes and mask to keep body temperature high and prevent severe cold.

He said the severe cold some time freeze the body parts of human beings and it was very dangerous for health.

Furthermore, flu is also a common disease in winter season which can also turn into Pneumonia if the patient does not take proper medicine.

Director Live Stock Department Dr Nadeem Badr has advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the animals from cold threat.

He said the prevailing weather condition was suitable for attack of various diseases in animals and to avoid spread of diseases regular vaccination of animals was very essential.

Badr advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and avoid giving them cold water.

He also advised them to feed 100 grams unrefined sugar (gur) to pregnant and milk giving animals daily in order to decrease the cold affect.