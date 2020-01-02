Light rain, snowfall forecast ;adopt precautionary measures

Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi district, while very cold weather will grip most parts of the country during the next 48 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi district, while very cold weather will grip most parts of the country during the next 48 hours.

Met Office reported on Thursday that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northern parts till Saturday.

Light rain is also expected at isolated places In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock and Kashmir while snowfall over the hills has been forecast in Murree and Galliyat areas.

Meanwhile, focal person District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza told APP that rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest and throat infections and other health problems.

Director Live Stock Department Dr Nadeem Badr advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the animals from cold threat.

She said the prevailing weather condition was suitable for attack of various diseases in animals.

Badr advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and avoid giving them cold water.

He also advised them to feed 100 grams unrefined sugar(gur)to pregnant and milk giving animals daily in order to decrease the cold affect.