Light rain, snowfall likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country from tomorrow evening.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in the upper parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog is likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost is expected in the Potohar region during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -15 C, Skardu -14, Astore -11, Gupis -10, Hunza, Kalat -09, Kalam -08, Ziarat, Gilgit -07, Bagrote, Parachinar -06, Dir and Rawalakot -04C.