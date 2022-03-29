Light rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Potohar region, Murree, Galiyat, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot weather with dust raising/gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the Country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Shaheed Benazirabad , Rahim Yar Khan 44 C, Mohenjo Daro, Hyderabad and Mithi 43 C.