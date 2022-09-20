UrduPoint.com

Light Rain-thunderstorm Likely In KP, Northeast Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Light rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 41 C and Nokkundi 40 C.

