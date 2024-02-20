Open Menu

Light Rain-thunderstorm, Snowfall Likely At GB, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Light rain-thunderstorm, snowfall likely at GB, northeast Punjab, Kashmir

Light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold and cloudy weather will prevail in the upper parts.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and may persist in Kashmir and adjoining areas for the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Cold and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 47mm, Airport 31), Kotli 23, Rawalakot 11, Garhi Dupatta 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 20, Kakul 11, Kalam 03, Mardan 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas 16, Skardu 12, Astore, Bagrote, Bunji 06, Gilgit 05, Gupis 01, Punjab: Sialkot (City 13, A/p 04), Mangla 08, Murree 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 02, Islamabad (City, Golra, Bokra 01), Narowal 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 02 inches, Kalam, Mirkhani 1.5, Bagrote, Chitral 01 and Murree 0.5 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09 C, Kalam -08, Astore, Gupis, Malam Jabba -05, Skardu and Bagrote -03 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Sialkot Narowal Chitral Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta Chilas May Airport

Recent Stories

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

5 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three human traffickers

FIA arrests three human traffickers

5 minutes ago
 Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate ..

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices

10 minutes ago
 SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leaka ..

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

10 minutes ago
 26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

16 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

16 minutes ago
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan ..

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

16 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

15 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

15 minutes ago
 PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

16 minutes ago
 Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Me ..

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

16 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election result ..

IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather