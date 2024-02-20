Light Rain-thunderstorm, Snowfall Likely At GB, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold and cloudy weather will prevail in the upper parts.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and may persist in Kashmir and adjoining areas for the next 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Cold and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 47mm, Airport 31), Kotli 23, Rawalakot 11, Garhi Dupatta 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 20, Kakul 11, Kalam 03, Mardan 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas 16, Skardu 12, Astore, Bagrote, Bunji 06, Gilgit 05, Gupis 01, Punjab: Sialkot (City 13, A/p 04), Mangla 08, Murree 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 02, Islamabad (City, Golra, Bokra 01), Narowal 01mm.
The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 02 inches, Kalam, Mirkhani 1.5, Bagrote, Chitral 01 and Murree 0.5 inches.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09 C, Kalam -08, Astore, Gupis, Malam Jabba -05, Skardu and Bagrote -03 C.
