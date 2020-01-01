UrduPoint.com
Light Rain With Snowfall Likely In KP, Cold, Dry Weather To Grip Most Parts

Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:40 PM

Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while very cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while very cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

Met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has forecast rainfall is likely at Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla and Torghar districts.

Shallow foggy conditions may prevail in plain areas especially in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu and D.I Khan districts during this time span.

Commuters on Motorway (M-1) are advised to adapt precautionary measures.

During last 24 hours weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the province whereas dnse foggy conditions were observed in plain areas.

