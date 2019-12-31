Light rain,thunderstorm likely at isolated places: MET Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast light rain and thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountain) at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan, upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast light rain and thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountain) at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan, upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Dense fog likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours, a MET Office reported.

Cold and dry weather expected in most areas of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Minimum temperatures (�C) recorded in Skardu -18�C, Bagrote -11�C, Gupis -9�C, Astore -8�C, Kalat -07�C, Parachinar -05�C, Giglit, Bannu -4�C, Kalam, Rawalakot, Chillas, Chakwal, Quetta and Malamjabba -03�C.