Light To Moderate Rain Expected In City Lahore

Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:37 PM

Light to moderate rain expected in city Lahore

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected in most districts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected in most districts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to enter upper & central parts on Friday and may persist till Monday.

According to the Meteorological department, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in most parts of the Province. However, light rain with dust raising winds are expected in Bahawalpur, Multan and D.G.Khan during night time on Thursday.

On Friday, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected in most districts of the province. Hailstorm at few places is also expected during the period.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 36 & 24 centigrade respectively on Thursday.

