Local administration finalizes arrangement to cope with rain

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :After the issuance of an alert by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority about heavy rains in Sindh from April 28 to May 6, Deputy Commissioner and Head of District Disaster Management Authority Mirpurkhas Zainul Abedin Memon, Department of Revenue, Health, P PHI, Municipalities, Irrigation, Public Health, Agriculture, Civil Defence, Social Welfare, Livestock, Information Department and HISCO administration have been issued directives while leaves of the relevant departments have been cancelled.

The commissioner in a statement said that Mirpurkhas district had been affected by earlier-than-normal rains and floods last year.

However, in past monsoon downpours past year everyone supported us and the administration also worked with a better strategy to save people from floods