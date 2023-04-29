UrduPoint.com

Local Administration Finalizes Arrangement To Cope With Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Local administration finalizes arrangement to cope with rain

After the issuance of an alert by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority about heavy rains in Sindh from April 28 to May 6, Deputy Commissioner and Head of District Disaster Management Authority Mirpurkhas Zainul Abedin Memon, Department of Revenue, Health, P PHI, Municipalities, Irrigation, Public Health, Agriculture, Civil Defence, Social Welfare, Livestock, Information Department and HISCO administration have been issued directives while leaves of the relevant departments have been cancelled

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :After the issuance of an alert by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority about heavy rains in Sindh from April 28 to May 6, Deputy Commissioner and Head of District Disaster Management Authority Mirpurkhas Zainul Abedin Memon, Department of Revenue, Health, P PHI, Municipalities, Irrigation, Public Health, Agriculture, Civil Defence, Social Welfare, Livestock, Information Department and HISCO administration have been issued directives while leaves of the relevant departments have been cancelled.

The commissioner in a statement said that Mirpurkhas district had been affected by earlier-than-normal rains and floods last year.

However, in past monsoon downpours past year everyone supported us and the administration also worked with a better strategy to save people from floods

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Alert April May From Rains P

Recent Stories

Ogra assures no burden on gas consumers with lower ..

Ogra assures no burden on gas consumers with lower consumption

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan stresses for electoral code of conduct durin ..

Ahsan stresses for electoral code of conduct during political dialogues

5 minutes ago
 Martyrs of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack laid to r ..

Martyrs of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack laid to rest with full military honours ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Might Need $20Bln of EU Financial Aid in 2 ..

Ukraine Might Need $20Bln of EU Financial Aid in 2024 - Finance Minister

5 minutes ago
 England survive France rally to win Women's Six Na ..

England survive France rally to win Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

5 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s steadfast humanitarian beliefs exemplif ..

UAE&#039;s steadfast humanitarian beliefs exemplified by evacuation of foreign n ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.