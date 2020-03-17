Main dry weather forecast for KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday informed that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday informed that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

The weather will remain cold in Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours the weather remained dry in most parts of the province, while cold in Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours -02�C in Kalam.