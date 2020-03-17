UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Main Dry Weather Forecast For KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:19 PM

Main dry weather forecast for KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday informed that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday informed that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

The weather will remain cold in Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours the weather remained dry in most parts of the province, while cold in Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours -02�C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Swat Chitral Dir

Recent Stories

Globally, 6% respondents report experiencing sexua ..

9 minutes ago

SC allows bail to Khawaja brothers in Ashiyana hou ..

10 minutes ago

International Sports, Fitness Expo to be held on A ..

2 minutes ago

PM urges rich countries to  waive off loans of po ..

28 minutes ago

US drops case against Russian firm accused of 2016 ..

2 minutes ago

PSL suspended due to coronavirus

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.