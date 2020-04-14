UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Cloudy Weather Forecast, Rain-thunderstorm At Isolated Places

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:14 PM

Mainly cloudy weather forecast, rain-thunderstorm at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave currently present over the western parts is likely to grip upper and central part of the country from this evening.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However rain occurred in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rain recorded in mm: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 19, Kalam 15, Mirkhani, Chitral and Dera Ismail Khan 11, Parachinar 03, Malam Jabba 02 and Peshwar 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded: Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi 44C, Sakrand, Chhor, Hyderabad and Moenjodaro 43C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Hyderabad Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ismail Khan Chitral Dir Sakrand From

Recent Stories

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

15 minutes ago

Singapore Records 334 New Coronavirus Infections - ..

50 seconds ago

Global Growth Revised Downward by 6%, Projected at ..

51 seconds ago

Growth in Advanced Economies Projected at -6.1% in ..

53 seconds ago

COVID-19 Crisis to Weigh Heavily on Oil Producers ..

56 seconds ago

Majority of Germany's Dieselgate Victims Settle fo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.