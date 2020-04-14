Mainly cloudy weather forecast, rain-thunderstorm at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave currently present over the western parts is likely to grip upper and central part of the country from this evening.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However rain occurred in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rain recorded in mm: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 19, Kalam 15, Mirkhani, Chitral and Dera Ismail Khan 11, Parachinar 03, Malam Jabba 02 and Peshwar 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded: Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi 44C, Sakrand, Chhor, Hyderabad and Moenjodaro 43C.