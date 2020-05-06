UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cloudy Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Mainly cloudy weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0 degree centigrade and 9.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

