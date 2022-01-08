UrduPoint.com

Mainly Cloudy Weather Remained In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast mainly cloudy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.5 degrees centigrade and -04.

1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

Rain reeving was recorded in some parts of Balochistan including 06.0 mm in Barkhan, 2 mm in Jawani, 4 mm in Kalat, 8 mm in Sibi, 8 mm in Zhob, 4.2 mm in Muslim Bagh, 0.8 mm in Pishin, 9.2 mm in Ziarat and Quetta districts.

