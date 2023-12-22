Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly cold weather with partly cloudy conditions in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold weather with partly cloudy conditions in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -2.5 degree centigrade and – 2 degree centigrade in Quetta on Friday.