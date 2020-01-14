Mainly cold, dry weather expected

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over hills expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain occurred in districts of Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan while at scattered places in districts of north Balochistan.

Snowfall also recorded in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Bunji, Astore, Chillas, Chitral, Drosh, Skardu, Bagrote, Parachinar, Dir, Pattan, Mirkhani, Ziarat, Gilgit and Rawalakot during the period.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Kashmir: Rawalakot 87, Muzaffarabad (A/P 76, City 52) Garhi dupatta 54, Kotli 42, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 70, A/P 55, Z.P 50, Bokra 45), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 47), Murree 41, Narowal 37, Attock 36,Mangla 29, Sialkot (A/P 25, city 17), Kasur 25, Lahore (A/P 22, city 16), Jhelum 22, Gujranwala 16, Gujrat 13, Chakwal 10, Bhakkar 10, Mandi Bahodin, Joharabad 08, Layyah 05, Bahawalnagar , Noorpurthal 04, Bahawalpur (A/P 02, city 04), Jhang 03, Faislabad, T.

T.Singh, Okara 02, Sargodha, Multan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 50, Dir (Upper 43, Lower 28), Kakul 36, Saidu Sharif 32, Besham 31, Balakot 29, Malam Jabba 28, Cherat 28, Tahktbai 27, Pattan 26, Drosh 22, Mirkhani 19, Parachinar 17, Peshawar (A/P 17, city 15), Chitral 16, Chillas 14, D.I.Khan 08, Bannu 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Chillas 14, Skardu 12, Bunji 11, Gilgit 05.

Snowfall (inches) recorded in Kalam 25, Malamjabba 13, Murree 12, Bunji 11, Astore 10, Chillas 09, Chitral 07, Drosh, Skardu, Bagrote 06, Parachinar, upper Dir 04, Pattan, Mirkhani 03, Ziarat 02, Gilgit, Rawalakot 01, Quetta (Samungli Trace).

Minimum temperatures (�C) recorded in Skardu, Kalat -13�C, Quetta -11�C, Bagrote -09�C, Parachinar -08�C, Kalam, Astore -07�C, Malamjabba -06�C and Dalbandin -05�C.