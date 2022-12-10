UrduPoint.com

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2022 | 01:13 PM

Partly cloudy weather with light rain (light snow over the mountains) is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain (light snow over the mountains) is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of the Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade, Murree four, Lahore thirteen, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar nine while Quetta and Gilgit three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather chances of light rain with snow is in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and foggy in Jammu during morning hours.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula one degree centigrade, Jammu thirteen, Leh minus seven while Ananatnag and Shopian two degree centigrade.

