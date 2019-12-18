UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas during the next twelve hours.Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Frost is also likely to form in Pothohar region.Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade, Lahore six, Peshawar seven, Karachi thirteen, Quetta minus one, Gilgit minus four, Murree zero degree centigrade.

