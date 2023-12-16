Open Menu

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Plain Areas Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cloudy in upper areas during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cloudy in upper areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with snowfall over high mountains is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Light rain and drizzle are also expected in the Potohar region and northeastern Punjab during the period.

Fog and smog are likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Dense Fog is likely to persist over a few plain areas of Punjab.

The temperature of major cities recorded including Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar and Quetta four , Gilgit two, Murree three and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, while cloudy with chances of rain and snow at Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, and cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm in Jammu.

The temperature recorded in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula was one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus eight, Anantnag and Shopian minus one-degree centigrade.

