Mainly cold, dry weather forecast 13 Jan 2020

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday

According to National Weather Forecasting Center

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

National Weather Forecasting Center issued a warning that "risk of closure of inter cities connecting roads due to heavy snowfall and rains in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Skardu on Monday(Night).

Heavy rains may trigger landslides and avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara districts".

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Islamabad 17, Rawalpindi 17, Malam Jabba 59, Dir36, Saidu Sharif 15, Abbotabad 18, Muzaffarabad 34, Rawalakotm 19, Garhi Dopatta 23, Chitral 21, Skardu 17, Bahawalpur 11, Multan 17, Sahiwal 16, Faisalabad 13, Jhelum 12, Murree 15, Jiwani 14, Sukkur 13 and Mohenjo Daro 9.

Maximum temperature (C) were recorded at Saidu Sharif 9, Murree 7, Dir 6, Chitral 5, Gilgit 3, Karachi 24, Mithi 23, Thatta 22, Jiwani 20, Nawabshah 20, Gawadar 20, Lahore 20, Kalat 2, Sargodha 19, Mohenjo Daro 19, Sahiwal 19, Hyderabad 19, Turbat 18, DG Khan 18, Faisalabad 18.

According synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday morning.