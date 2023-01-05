UrduPoint.com

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.1 degree centigrade and - 9.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

Implementation of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ ..

Implementation of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to begin immediately, says Hel ..

44 seconds ago
 PM emphasizes on increasing IT exports to $15b by ..

PM emphasizes on increasing IT exports to $15b by 2025

3 minutes ago
 PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading ..

PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading partner

11 minutes ago
 Installation of solar power systems on RTA’s bui ..

Installation of solar power systems on RTA’s buildings reaches 75%

16 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovative digital system for environ ..

31 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews construction work of Tourism Highw ..

Meeting reviews construction work of Tourism Highway Project

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.