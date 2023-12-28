Open Menu

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.5 degrees centigrade and – 2.5 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alli ..

JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alliance with any party: Fazl

7 minutes ago
 Spain PM says supports Iraq's 'sovereignty and sta ..

Spain PM says supports Iraq's 'sovereignty and stability'

8 minutes ago
 Court set Jan 4 to indict PTI founder in Toshakhan ..

Court set Jan 4 to indict PTI founder in Toshakhana reference

8 minutes ago
 Multi-purpose schools to build in Balochistan for ..

Multi-purpose schools to build in Balochistan for improving medical education: A ..

7 minutes ago
 Court extends Manzoor Pashteen's physical remand f ..

Court extends Manzoor Pashteen's physical remand for two days

7 minutes ago
 South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in ..

South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in 1st Test

7 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 12.855 billion

7 minutes ago
 Chairman IPO Pakistan Farrukh Aamil visits earthqu ..

Chairman IPO Pakistan Farrukh Aamil visits earthquake-proof village in Chambar

7 minutes ago
 No shortage of electricity meters: FESCO Chief

No shortage of electricity meters: FESCO Chief

47 minutes ago
 CM KP distributes degrees, awards medals to medica ..

CM KP distributes degrees, awards medals to medical graduates

47 minutes ago
 Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cance ..

Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist

47 minutes ago
 Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather