Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.5 degrees centigrade and – 2.5 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.