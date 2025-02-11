Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly cold, dry weather with windy and partly cloudy for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold, dry weather with windy and partly cloudy for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.5 degrees centigrade, 2.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.

Rainfall was recorded in Pishin 0,5 mm.