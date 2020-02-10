UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In KP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:55 AM

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast in KP

The Meteorological Office on Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Office on Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the region.

However light rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, upper Dir, Bajaur and Chitral districts during night.

On Sunday the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the region, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -10�C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Swat Chitral Dir Kohistan Shangla Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh

10 seconds ago

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first Test

1 minute ago

Facebook Agrees to Remove Violent Images of Mass S ..

1 minute ago

LHC stays govt's decision to convert Ishaq Dar's h ..

22 minutes ago

PM summons meeting on political, economic situatio ..

31 minutes ago

Minhas calls on AJK President

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.