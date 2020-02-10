Mainly cold, dry weather forecast in KP

The Meteorological Office on Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Office on Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the region.

However light rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, upper Dir, Bajaur and Chitral districts during night.

On Sunday the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the region, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -10�C in Kalam.