Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP: Met
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:35 PM
Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province
PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province.
However, during a daily report it says that fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and D.
I.Khan districts.
While during the last 24 hours rain occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat Divisions including in Parachinar 04 mm, Mirkhani 03 mm, Peshawar, Cherat and Drosh 01 mm each.
Lowest temperature of -07�C was recorded in Kalam.