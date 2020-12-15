Mainly cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province.

However, during a daily report it says that fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and D.

I.Khan districts.

While during the last 24 hours rain occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat Divisions including in Parachinar 04 mm, Mirkhani 03 mm, Peshawar, Cherat and Drosh 01 mm each.

Lowest temperature of -07�C was recorded in Kalam.