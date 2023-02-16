Mainly cold, dry weather likely in most parts: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the country.

Light rain or light snowfall is expected in Chitral, Dir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts, while partly cloudy weather remained in the upper parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -07 centigrade, Kalam -06 centigrade, Gupis -05 centigrade, Bagrote -03 centigrade, and Malam Jabba -02 centigrade .