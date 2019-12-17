Mainly cold, dry weather likely to persists 17 Dec 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas and dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours during the next 24 hours.

However, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Pakistan Metro-logical Department reported.

Minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Astore -12Centigrade, Skardu -08Centigrade, Kalam -08Centigrade, Gupis -08Centigrade, Bagrote -08Centigrade, Hunza -07 Centigrade, Parachinar -05 Centigrade, Kalat -05 Centigrade, Malamjabba -05 Centigrade, Gilgit -05 Centigrade, Dir -05 Centigrade, Rawalakot -04 Centigrade, Quetta -02Centigrade, Murree -02Centigrade , Kakul -02Centigrade and Mirkhani -01 Centigrade.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Jiwani during the last 24 hours.