Mainly cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to MET office Islamabad, however, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is likely in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to weaken in next 12 hours.

Rainfall recorded in Punjab: Chakwal, Murree 12, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Gujrat 06, Islamabad (ZP 05, Saidpur 04, Golra 02, Bokra 01), Gujranwala, Okara 05, Lahore (City 05, AP 03), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 05), Sialkot (AP 05, City 02), Hafizabad 04, Kasur, Kot Addu, Multan, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhelum 03, Layyah, Jhang, Bahawalnagar 02, Toba Tek Singh, Joharabad, Faisalabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 14, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 13, Muzaffarabad (AP 08, City 03)? Garhi Dupatta 07, Kotli 02 Balochistan: Zhob 05 and Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 04.

Snowfall (inch): Skardu, Murree Trace.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -05, Astore -03, Kalam -02, Hunza and Gupis -01.