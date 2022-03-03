UrduPoint.com

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to MET office Islamabad, however, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is likely in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to weaken in next 12 hours.

Rainfall recorded in Punjab: Chakwal, Murree 12, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Gujrat 06, Islamabad (ZP 05, Saidpur 04, Golra 02, Bokra 01), Gujranwala, Okara 05, Lahore (City 05, AP 03), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 05), Sialkot (AP 05, City 02), Hafizabad 04, Kasur, Kot Addu, Multan, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhelum 03, Layyah, Jhang, Bahawalnagar 02, Toba Tek Singh, Joharabad, Faisalabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 14, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 13, Muzaffarabad (AP 08, City 03)? Garhi Dupatta 07, Kotli 02 Balochistan: Zhob 05 and Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 04.

Snowfall (inch): Skardu, Murree Trace.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -05, Astore -03, Kalam -02, Hunza and Gupis -01.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Murree Saidpur Gujrat Sahiwal Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Toba Tek Singh Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Kot Addu Balakot Garhi Dupatta

Recent Stories

Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festiv ..

Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festival programmes: CCPO

5 minutes ago
 Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in U ..

Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in Umerkot, Mithi, Badin

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons CS Punjab in Murree inci ..

Lahore High Court summons CS Punjab in Murree incident case

5 minutes ago
 Export oriented industries being established under ..

Export oriented industries being established under CPEC in Pakistan: Parliamenta ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt takes pragmatic steps for protection of la ..

KP Govt takes pragmatic steps for protection of labour rights: Minister

23 minutes ago
 Tehsil Mayor Havelian elections on March 31

Tehsil Mayor Havelian elections on March 31

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>