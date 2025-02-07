Mainly Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold weather with partly cloudy for Balochistan, while light rian/ drizzle with wind may occur at respective areas including Panjgur, Chagai, Washuk, Nushki, Mastung, Quetta, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah and its adjoining areas beside light snowfall forecast for hills of central and northern districts during next 24 hours.
The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -4.5 minus degrees centigrade, -4.0 minus degrees centigrade in Quetta on Friday.
