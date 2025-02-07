Open Menu

Mainly Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly cold weather with partly cloudy for Balochistan, while light rian/ drizzle with wind may occur at respective areas including Panjgur, Chagai, Washuk, Nushki, Mastung, Quetta, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah and its adjoining areas beside light snowfall forecast for hills of central and northern districts during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold weather with partly cloudy for Balochistan, while light rian/ drizzle with wind may occur at respective areas including Panjgur, Chagai, Washuk, Nushki, Mastung, Quetta, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah and its adjoining areas beside light snowfall forecast for hills of central and northern districts during next 24 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -4.5 minus degrees centigrade, -4.0 minus degrees centigrade in Quetta on Friday.

Recent Stories

Agent involved in human trafficking held

Agent involved in human trafficking held

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium

1 minute ago
 Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing s ..

Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar

2 minutes ago
 14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony ..

14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8

2 minutes ago
 EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

25 minutes ago
 2nd phase of action against power theft starts at ..

2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand

2 minutes ago
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for cult ..

NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision

2 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Ba ..

Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last ..

Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand

2 minutes ago
 Second phase of action against power theft starts ..

Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand

2 minutes ago
 Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil gove ..

Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Sc ..

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry An ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather