Mainly cold, rainy weather prevailed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold, rainy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balocohistan for next 24 hours.

According to Met Department, rain falls in Quetta was recorded at 0.6 and 5.8 in Ziarat.

Minimum temperature in Quetta has been recorded at 1.5 degree centigrade and -4.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday during last 24 hours.