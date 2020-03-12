UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Cold, Rainy Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Mainly cold, rainy weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cold, rainy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balocohistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold, rainy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balocohistan for next 24 hours.

According to Met Department, rain falls in Quetta was recorded at 0.6 and 5.8 in Ziarat.

Minimum temperature in Quetta has been recorded at 1.5 degree centigrade and -4.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan Reschedules KADEX-2020 Arms Expo for Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Congress Confirms Capitol Closed to Public Until A ..

3 minutes ago

ECC fixes minimum support price for wheat at Rs 1, ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases plans to condu ..

3 minutes ago

Pandemic exposes 'digital divide' as schools, work ..

8 minutes ago

Task force to decide reopening of educational inst ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.