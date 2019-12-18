UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold,dry Weather Forecast In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Cold weather is expected in upper parts,however,cloudy weather condition is predicted in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Light rain and thunderstorm with snowfall is expected at a few places in north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas during last 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded (C): Skardu -12C, Astore -11C, Gupis -10C, Bagrote -08C, Hunza -07C, Parachinar, Kalam, Gilgit -05C, Kalat, Rawalakot -03C, MalamJabba -02C , Murree and Bunji -01C.

More Stories From Weather

