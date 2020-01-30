Mainly cold,dry weather forecast in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cloudy weather was expected in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, the MET office reported.

Rain occurred at isolated places in Peshawar, Chirat, Malamjabba, Dir, Kakul, Takht Bhai, Islamabad, Gujarat, Sialkot, Attock, Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 10, AP 09), Chirat 06, Malamjabba 03, Dir (Lower 02, Upper 01), Kakul, Takht Bhai 02, Punjab: Islamabad (AP 09), Gujrat 08, Sialkot (AP 07), Attock , Mangla, Jhelum 05, Chakwal 04, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, M.B.Din 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Kashmir: Garhidupatta 02, Muzaffarabad (AP 01).

Snowfall recorded at (Inch): Astore Trace.

Minimum temperatures recorded (�C): Skardu -15�C, Kalam, Bagrote, Parachinar -11�C, Astore, Gupis -10�C, Kalat -06�C, Malamjabba -05�C, Quetta -04�C, Dir, Rawalakot -03�C.