Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours: MET Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,a MET office reported.
Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.
Minimum temperatures recorded in (C): Skardu -16C, Gupis, Kalam -11C, Astore, Parachinar -10C, Bagrote -09C, Malamjabba - 07C, Dir, Rawlakot -04C, Kalat -03C.