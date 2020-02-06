UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours: MET Office

Thu 06th February 2020

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours: MET Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (C): Skardu -16C, Gupis, Kalam -11C, Astore, Parachinar -10C, Bagrote -09C, Malamjabba - 07C, Dir, Rawlakot -04C, Kalat -03C.

