UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts:Met Office 07 Feb 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:33 PM

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts:Met Office 07 Feb 2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain and snow occurred in Murree.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (C): Skardu -17C, Astore -12C, Gupis, Kalam -11C, Parachinar -09C, Hunza, Bagrote -07C, Kalat, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Dir - 04C, Quetta & Murree -03C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Murree Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Dir Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center: 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Journalists Subject to Prolonged Border Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Athens Shrugs Off Responsibility for Deterioration ..

3 minutes ago

1200 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mult ..

6 minutes ago

Robbers take away gold from jeweler's shop in Sial ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.