Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts:Met Office 07 Feb 2020
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
While very cold in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,a MET office reported.
Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain and snow occurred in Murree.
Minimum temperatures recorded in (C): Skardu -17C, Astore -12C, Gupis, Kalam -11C, Parachinar -09C, Hunza, Bagrote -07C, Kalat, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Dir - 04C, Quetta & Murree -03C.