Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts :MET Office

Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:47 PM

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts :MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However rain (snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Skardu -19�C, Astore -11, Gupis, Kalam -09, Bagrote, Parachinar -08, Hunza -04 and Gilgit -03.

