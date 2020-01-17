Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persist in most parts :MET Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Very cold weather was predicted in northern parts and north Balochistan,however, rain and thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) expected at isolated places in districts of northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the morning time, the MET office reported.

Fog was likely to prevail at few places of plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Minimum temperatures (�C) recorded in Astore -15�C, Gupis -13�C, Bagrote -12�C, Parachinar -09�C, Quetta -08�C, Kalat, Gilgit 06�C, Chitral, Malamjabba, Dir -05�C, Dalbandin -04�C, Mirkhani and Drosh -03�C.