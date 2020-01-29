Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persist in most parts: MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather is expected in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during last 24 hours. Snowfall is also recorded in Malamjabba, Murre and Astore during the period. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Gujranwala 54, Mandi Bahudin 53, Mangla 42, Jhelum 38, Gujrat, Hafizabad 34, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 28), Islamabad (AP 56, Golra 38, Bokra 37, Saidpur, ZP 32), Lahore (AP 25, City 13), Sialkot (AP 27, City 23), Narowal 23, Okara 21, Murre 20, Chakwal 18, Kasur 14, Sahiwal 03, T.

T.Singh 02, Jhang, Joharabad, Faisalabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 25, Malamjabba 22, Kakul 13, Dir (Lower 13, Upper 04), Peshawar ( City 11, AP 07), Balakot 02, Kashmir: Kotli 19, Muzaffarabad (AP 09, City 06), Garhidupatta 06.

Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 11, Murree 08, Astore 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded at Skardu -16�C, Parachinar -12�C, Gupis -11�C, Bagrote -10�C, Kalam, Astore -07�C and Hunza -06�C.