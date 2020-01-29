UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts: MET Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:05 PM

Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persist in most parts: MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather is expected in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during last 24 hours. Snowfall is also recorded in Malamjabba, Murre and Astore during the period. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Gujranwala 54, Mandi Bahudin 53, Mangla 42, Jhelum 38, Gujrat, Hafizabad 34, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 28), Islamabad (AP 56, Golra 38, Bokra 37, Saidpur, ZP 32), Lahore (AP 25, City 13), Sialkot (AP 27, City 23), Narowal 23, Okara 21, Murre 20, Chakwal 18, Kasur 14, Sahiwal 03, T.

T.Singh 02, Jhang, Joharabad, Faisalabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 25, Malamjabba 22, Kakul 13, Dir (Lower 13, Upper 04), Peshawar ( City 11, AP 07), Balakot 02, Kashmir: Kotli 19, Muzaffarabad (AP 09, City 06), Garhidupatta 06.

Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 11, Murree 08, Astore 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded at Skardu -16�C, Parachinar -12�C, Gupis -11�C, Bagrote -10�C, Kalam, Astore -07�C and Hunza -06�C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Gujrat Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Dir Skardu Muzaffarabad Kotli Balakot

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

28 seconds ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

28 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

32 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.